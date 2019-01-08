Allison Williams Reveals How She Really Feels About Lena Dunham

No matter if they're on screen or off, Allison Williams and Lena Dunham will always be yin and yang.

The Girls co-stars have racked up years of friendship since being cast on Dunham's hit HBO series back in 2012. At the time, Williams was an aspiring actress while her director was on the heels of her 2010 independent film's success. All these years later, they're both critically acclaimed stars with major projects under their belts. Of course, with success comes some drama.

During an interview with Williams, Sirius XM Radio Andy host Andy Cohen broached the topic of Dunham's many public apologies, referencing The Cut's recently published list.

"What is your reaction as someone who's obviously known her. You understand all the nuances of her and everything—what's your reaction to all of the…there was a moment in time where she was trending on Twitter like once a week and people were like, 'People are mad at Lena Dunham for this or that…'"

He continued, "What do we not know about her or what do you know about her that would help kind of explain…"