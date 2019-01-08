Jake Paul Does the Bird Box Challenge—in Traffic

Definitely DO NOT try this at home.

Just days after Netflix sent out a safety warning, YouTube star Jake Paul has taken the Bird Box challenge, during which he walked blindfolded into traffic. Inspired by the Sandra Bullock film, the challenge involves blindfolding yourself while trying to do activities. To add a twist, the 21-year-old and pal George Janko attempted to do the challenge for 24 hours.

Paul's 11-minute video, posted to YouTube on Monday, started off with him trying to drive a car out of a driveway, but he ended up hitting a row of trashcans along the way.

"I hate this challenge!!" Paul screamed after hitting the trashcans.