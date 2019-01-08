Chad Michael Murray made a very special guest appearance on Tuesday's episode of Just Between Us on Podcast One. The 37-year-old actor helped the show's hosts Bailey Madison and Kaitlin Vilasuso surprise Alexandra Wilson, an 18-year-old One Tree Hill fan and three-time cancer survivor.

Wilson's cancer battle started when she was diagnosed with stage-four neuroblastoma.

"I came through," she recalled. "I had, like, two major tumors in my stomach. I don't remember most of it, but it was a journey."

She then entered remission but was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a form of cancer that grows in or around the bones, two years later.

"For a 7 year old to be diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma was super rare," she said.

Wilson said the cancer was in her clavicle, which doctors eventually had to remove. She then entered remission again at age 8 and was cancer free for a number of years. However, she did have a heart attack at age 16. Then, at age 17, she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma again.

"I went through another whole year of chemo and radiation, and here I am. I'm in remission," she said.

During the interview, Wilson also listed a few of her favorite things and named Murray as her favorite actor. That's when he walked in and gave Wilson the ultimate surprise.

"I lost it! I lost it!" Wilson said, who went on to say she watched One Tree Hill during her cancer battle and even got her grandma into the show.