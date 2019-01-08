This Is Exactly How Kelly Ripa Does It All

Kelly Ripa is much more than just an Emmy-winning talk show host.

In addition to co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan every weekday, the 48-year-old star is also an executive producer on the show. And, outside of the talk show world, Ripa is also an actress, businesswoman and mom to her and husband Mark Consuelos' three kids.

In a new profile for The Cut, published Tuesday, Ripa breaks down her schedule, sharing how she manages her time throughout the week. From her pre-show rituals to her fitness routine, Ripa details exactly how she does it all. Let's take a look at her schedule below: