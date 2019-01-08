At this point in Nick's career, he's been "riding the desk" at S.H.I.E.L.D. and isn't "as cynical" as he is in future MCU storylines. "Things are changing. The world is changing for him—[especially] how he views it in terms of who we are in respect to the rest of the galaxy," Jackson said. "There is a much greater thing out there than who we are and what we are, and they pose a greater threat than anyone knows." Worst of all, he said, "We literally have no defenses against them."

Audiences will also learn more about Nick's back story, too.

"It's been amazing to have Sam Jackson on set for this long, because in the past Marvel movies, it's been a pop here or a pop there, and they haven't really been Nick Fury centric," Schwartz said. "And for a lot of the movie, this is a two-hander between Captain Marvel and Nick Fury—and a version of Nick Fury we haven't seen before, which is super exciting. We shot a little bit with Clark Gregg...who's an amazing actor and is super excited to be back in the movie world."

As for Mendelsohn and his band of baddies? "We're the tough guys of this universe, and surrounded by a lot of punks," he joked of blending in with the general population. Although they share a sense of community with the human race, "They're out to do what they got to do."

But the Skrulls are up against Captain Marvel, one of the most "powerful" characters in the galaxy—a word several people on the production used to describe the actress who plays her. "Brie is an amazing person and she's the hardest working actor I think I've ever met," Schwartz told E! News of the Oscar winner. "She has really thrown herself into the role and embraced it in a way I could never have imagined in my wildest hopes for the way that [it] would work out."

Captain Marvel hits theaters March 8.