A Shocking Family Secret Rocks Whitney Thore's World on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 9:35 AM

If you've ever discovered something about your parents as an adult, you know just what Whitney Thore is going through on My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, the TLC reality star is going through her family's storage when she makes a shocking discovery. You know just how close Whitney is with her parents, so you know it's something big that rocks her to her core. It's so shocking, she almost hits one of the cameraman who is there to document her life for My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

"I see my mom and dad's wedding album, which I have never seen," Whitney says in the clip above.

Photos

Real or Fake? The Truth About Your Favorite Reality TV Shows

So, what's the secret? At risk of spoiling it for you…it involves a wedding. Watch it above.

"Obviously this wedding album not meant to ever be found," she says. "My heart is racing and I feel, like, kind of betrayed in some way."

This season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, which airs Tuesdays on TLC, sees Whitney continue her quest to adopt a child of her own, as well as reflect on her existing family and the increasing medical needs of her parents as they get older. This leads her to re-evaluate her priorities.

Find out what happens with the family secret on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

Whitney Way Thore's Family Secret on "My Big Fat Fabulous Life"

