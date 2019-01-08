Jimmy Kimmel Predicts The Bachelor Winner: See His Impressive Track Record

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 7:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jeff Lipsky/ABC

Get ready, Bachelor fans! Jimmy Kimmel has chosen Colton Underwood's final four.

The late-night host predicted who will receive the former football player's roses on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. 

Fans met the reality star's 30 leading ladies on Monday night's season 23 premiere of The Bachelor. Viewers were introduced to a woman with a fake Australian accent, two former beauty queens and a contestant dressed like a sloth. However, there was some other women who caught Kimmel's attention.

Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNeary, expect speech pathologist Cassie, medical sales representative Katie, Miss North Carolina winner Caelynn and content creator and first-impression rose winner Hannah G to be Underwood's final four.

Photos

The Bachelor Season 23: Meet Colton Underwood's 30 Contestants

To be fair, Kimmel and his spouse are pretty good at picking the final winners. In fact, Kimmel said his spouse is so good at it that she's correctly predicted five out of the last six Bachelor winners and five out of the last seven Bachelorette winners.

For instance, last May, Kimmel correctly guessed Becca Kufrin would pick Garrett Yrigoyen as her main man. He even predicted that Blake Horstmann, the runner-up, would make it to the final four.

He also correctly forecasted that Nick Vial would pick Vanessa Grimaldi and that Arie Luyendyk Jr. . would pick Kufrin on their seasons of The Bachelor. Although, the season 22 star later ended up dumping Kufrin on national television and picking Lauren Burnham instead.

So, which former Bachelors and Bachelorettes threw him for a loop?

For the Bachelorettes, Kimmel incorrectly guessed that Rachel Lindsay would end up with Peter Kraus and that her now-fiancé Bryan Abasolo would make it to only the final two.

He also failed to guess that Desiree Hartsock would end up with her now-husband Chris Siegfried. As for the Bachelors, Kimmel guessed that Ben Higgins would pick JoJo Fletcher as the final winner and that Lauren Bushnell, who he picked, would be the runner-up.

Apparently, McNeary takes the predictions very seriously. Kimmel said McNeary will even take notes on the contestants while watching the episode—and they're apparently very thorough.

"This is not a joke," he said. "We're watching the show last night; we're halfway through; she's got a pad; she's taking notes. In a very serious way she says, ‘I need to know what these women smell like.' Unfortunately, we weren't able to facilitate that request."

It looks like we'll just have to wait and see if his streak continues.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jimmy Kimmel Live , Jimmy Kimmel , The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Courteney Cox

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Temptation Island

Surrender to Your Desire: Temptation Island Premiere Is Here Early

Cupcakke

Rapper CupcakKe Hospitalized After Tweeting About Suicide

KJ Apa, Amandla Stenberg

KJ Apa and Amandla Stenberg Get Real About Their "Powerful" The Hate U Give Scene

Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan

Grool! Vote for Lindsay Lohan's Best Role Before Watching Her Beach Club Debut

Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid

Why It's Difficult for Courteney Cox to Call Johnny McDaid Her "Partner"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.