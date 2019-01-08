See The Bachelor Moment Colton Underwood Learns Bri's Australian Accent Is Fake

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 8, 2019 1:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Bachelor, Bri

ABC

Remember Bri, The Bachelor contestant who greeted Colton Underwood with an Australian accent? Of course you do, because she went viral for that moment. Bri, 24, is not Australian. She's a model from California.

Bri said she used the fake accent as a way to make a good first impression on Colton. However, she doesn't keep up the charade for long. In a deleted scene from The Bachelor season 23 premiere, Bri fesses up to Colton.

"So, I came up to you with an Australian accent earlier," she told Colton in the clip below. "I don't know if you noticed, I'm not actually Australian."

Photos

The Bachelor Season 23: Meet Colton Underwood's 30 Contestants

"Oh! I was like, ‘Jesus, where did it go?'" Colton asked.

Bri said she uses the accent as an ice breaker when meeting new people.

"I like to show a lighthearted side of me, so Australian Bri comes in and out," she said.

And get this: She's never been to Australia.

When discussing her modeling and whether she travels, Bri brought back the accent, which prompted Colton to proclaim, "Dang, you're a pro at this."

We wouldn't go that far…

The Bachelor airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Alice Eve

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Employees Reveal What Lindsay Lohan Is Like As a Boss

"Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" Cast Describes Show in 3 Words

Allison Williams, Lena Dunham, 2014 HBO Emmy party

Allison Williams Reveals How She Really Feels About Lena Dunham

Game of Thrones, Prequel Cast

Meet the Cast of the Game of Thrones Prequel

Naomi Watts, Hugo Boss Prize 2018 Artists Dinner

Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.