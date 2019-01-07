by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 7:04 PM
Stars like Glenn Close, Lady Gaga and Rami Malekmay have taken home the gold at the 2019 Golden Globes, but we all know who the real winner is... Fiji water girl.
Fiji water girl who also goes by Kelleth Cuthbert is ready for her close-up. E! News tracked down the model to award her the inaugural award for "Best Supporting Actress On A Red Carpet," for her captivating role on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Of course, Kelleth couldn't have achieved the award without a major helping hand from stars like Richard Madden and Nicole Kidman. Without the A-listers, Kelleth would never have gone viral on Twitter or social media. "To Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans for allowing me the space to have my best angle," Cuthbert said as she listed her thanks.
And Kelleth saved the best for last. "I'd like to thank water. If these celebs weren't so thirsty, I wouldn't have been able to serve the way that I did," the model shared. "My performance would've truly not been possible without you."
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Kelleth's photobombs have even inspired a new meme, so it's no wonder she is the winner of the new (and fake) award.
To see all of Kelleth's best red carpet moments, check out the gallery above!
