EXCLUSIVE!

Fiji Water Girl Deserved a Golden Globe Award All on Her Own... So We Gave Her One

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 7:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Stars like Glenn CloseLady Gaga and Rami Malekmay have taken home the gold at the 2019 Golden Globes, but we all know who the real winner is... Fiji water girl.

Fiji water girl who also goes by Kelleth Cuthbert is ready for her close-up. E! News tracked down the model to award her the inaugural award for "Best Supporting Actress On A Red Carpet," for her captivating role on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

Of course, Kelleth couldn't have achieved the award without a major helping hand from stars like Richard Madden and Nicole Kidman. Without the A-listers, Kelleth would never have gone viral on Twitter or social media. "To Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans for allowing me the space to have my best angle," Cuthbert said as she listed her thanks.

Photos

Fiji Water Girl Photobombs Celebs at 2019 Golden Globes

And Kelleth saved the best for last. "I'd like to thank water. If these celebs weren't so thirsty, I wouldn't have been able to serve the way that I did," the model shared. "My performance would've truly not been possible without you."

Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, Fiji Water

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Kelleth's photobombs have even inspired a new meme, so it's no wonder she is the winner of the new (and fake) award.

To see all of Kelleth's best red carpet moments, check out the gallery above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Funny , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, Lady Gaga

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Stephan James' Mom Gushes Over Superstar Son at Golden Globes

ESC: Claire Foy

Claire Foy's Best Looks

Emma Stone, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala

2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Amy Adams, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Amy Adams' Best Looks

Best of Glambot: 2019 Golden Globe Awards

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.