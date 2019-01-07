Attention Target shoppers: Beyoncé has been spotted on aisle 4!

She may be one of the biggest stars in the world with millions of dollars in the bank. But when Beyoncé had some time to spare this week, the Grammy winner decided to hit up her local Target.

According to social media users, the singer was spotted at the Westwood, Calif., location where she was browsing down the baby aisle.

Hey Bey, you're getting real close to those Pampers boxes.

And while we're not so sure what she ended up purchasing, one familiar face decided to speak out on Twitter and offer her products for a nice low price.