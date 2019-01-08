The most important conversations are often the hardest.

In their movie The Hate U Give, KJ Apa and Amandla Stenberg's characters have an honest conversation about the impact of race on their relationship.

Stenberg plays Starr—a young African-American woman who lives in a poor, primarily black neighborhood but attends an affluent, primarily white prep school. Apa plays Chris, a white male who attends the same school and is Starr's boyfriend.

In one scene, Chris tells Starr he doesn't "see color" and that he views everyone the same way. However, Starr argues, "If you don't see my blackness, you don't see me."

"That's a really powerful moment," Apa says in a behind-the-scenes clip exclusive to E! News. "It's a powerful moment because he does see color. Everyone sees color. If you don't see color, then you've got to be blind. But what he means by that is he doesn't see color as a way to separate people. But people are different. People grow up differently. And him saying he doesn't see color means that he doesn't see her for who she is."