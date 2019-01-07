Is Peter Gallagher About to Make The Conners Rich?

Is the Conner family about to come into some money? Again, but for real? Maybe so, all thanks to…Peter Gallagher.

E! News can exclusively reveal The OC star will guest star on The Conners as Brian Foster, an accident lawyer that Dan (John Goodman) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) hire after Dan is injured on the job covering D.J.'s (Michael Fishman) vending machine route. In the exclusive clip above, Gallagher's character says he can get the family six figures.

"Look, I'm not looking to win the lottery," Dan says in the clip. "All I want is my hospital bills paid."