Tia Booth Roasts Colton Underwood Before The Bachelor Premiere

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 12:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tia Booth, Colton Underwood

Instagram

Tia Booth is sending a message to her ex, Colton Underwood, as he embarks on his new Bachelor journey.

Monday night kicks off season 23 of The Bachelor, with Underwood continuing his search for love. Bachelor Nation was first introduced to the 26-year-old former football player on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. Shortly into the season, Underwood revealed to Kufrin that he'd gone on a date with her friend, Booth, prior to coming on the show.

Kufrin ultimately went on to send Underwood home, later picking Garrett Yrigoyen in the end over runner-up Blake Horstmann. Following his departure from The Bachelorette, Underwood went on Bachelor in Paradise, where he reunited with Booth.

Photos

The Bachelor Season 23: Meet Colton Underwood's 30 Contestants

Throughout Bachelor in Paradise, Underwood and Booth struggled with their relationship, but Underwood would later ask Booth to be his girlfriend. Then, towards the end of the season, Underwood confessed to Booth that he couldn't see a future with her, causing the couple to split.

On Monday, ahead of the Underwood's Bachelor premiere, Booth took to Instagram to post a photo of the duo at the gym together.

"Hey @coltonunderwood remember that time you wore a sleeveless sweatshirt at the beach and we realized we were 0% compatible and solely meant to be supportive friends?... Well here's my support," she captioned the photo, which shows her smiling next to a shirtless Underwood. "Now keep your damn shirt on and go find you a gal #thiswasafterparadise #yeahitspossible #calmyourtits #thirsty #extra #allingoodfun."

"Hahaha! Thank you friend," Underwood commented on Booth's post, adding a peace and heart emoji.

Booth has since moved on from her split with Underwood, she's been dating Cory Cooper for several months now.

The Bachelor premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , Bachelor in Paradise , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Allison Williams

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jessica Lee Rose, Tom Welling,3rd Annual Baby Ball Gala

Tom Welling Is a Dad! Smallville Star and Fiancée Jessica Welcome Their First Child

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

Why Taylor Swift Is Done Hiding Her Romance With Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Golden Globes Date Night

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Golden Globes 2019: Red Carpet Couples

Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Heidi Klum and Fiancé Tom Kaulitz Bask in Post-Engagement Bliss at 2019 Golden Globes

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.