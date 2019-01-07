by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 10:53 AM
Chances are you might not have known Patricia Arquette was in Showtime's Escape at Dannemora. Even her sister did.
"My sister was saying that to me, ‘You're my sister and I was forgetting you were you,'" Arquette told E! News' Jason Kennedy backstage at the 2019 Golden Globes after winning for her work as Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell. The series follows the real-life events of the 2015 Clinton Correctional Facility escape. Richard Matt (Benicio Del Toro in the serires) and David Sweat (played by Paul Dano) broke out of prison and were aided by Mitchell.
Arquette not only looked different than she normally does, but she was so good 1. Viewers forgot it was her. 2. She won the Golden Globe.
On stage, Arquette thanked her director and executive producer Ben Stiller and read off a list of thanks. She also dropped a "f—k." "I did drop the f-bomb," she told us. "And I'm sorry."
This is Arquette's second Golden Globe. She won in 2015 for her role in Boyhood. She was previously nominated three times for the TV show Medium.
"You definitely never think it's going to happen," she told E! News about winning. "The whole thing is weird. I feel like the least likely to win anything, so anytime that happens I'm like, ‘Whoa that's really weird,' because I never played the game that way."
