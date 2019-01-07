by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 6:08 AM
Sure, new footage of Game of Thrones debuted during the 2019 Golden Globes, but so did a trailer for what's sure to be another major TV hit this year: Fosse/Verdon.
The first teaser trailer for FX's star-studded series about legendary choreographer Bob Fosse (played by Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (played by Michelle Williams) debuted during the ceremony and is the perfect teaser for a show about Bob Fosse. See it above.
The series has Lin-Manuel Miranda on board as executive producer and Dear Evan Hansen's Steven Levenson as showrunner. Levenson also penned the pilot. Nicole Fosse, daughter of Fosse and Verdon, is also attached to the project as a co-executive producer.
"My mother and father have one of the greatest love stories ever known," Nicole Fosse said in a statement when the series was announced. "They were extremely complex people with an indestructible bond, loyalty and trust that endured both fantasy and reality. Finally, we have a creative team with the talent and wisdom to tell the story."
The cast for the show, which is based on the biographer written by Sam Wasson, also includes Norbert Leo Butz, Margaret Qualley, Aya Cash, Nate Corddry, Susan Misner, Bianca Marroquin, Kelli Barrett, Evan Handler, Rick Holmes, Paul Reiser, Ethan Slater, Byron Jennings and Laura Osnes.
Butz is taking on the role of playwright Paddy Chayefsky, Qualley will play dancer and choreographer Ann Reinking, Cash is Joan Simon, Neil Simon's wife and friend of Verdon. Corddry is Neil Simon, Misner will play Joan McCracken. Meanwhile, Marroquin will play Broadway legend Chita Rivera, Barrett is playing Liza Minnelli, Handler is playing Hal Prince, Holmes is taking on Fred Weaver, Reiser is theater legend Cy Feuer, Slater will play Joel Grey, Jennings is George Abbott and Osnes will play Shirley MacLaine.
Look for Fosse/Verdon in April on FX.
