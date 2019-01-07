From Thandie Newton 's luscious locks to Lady Gaga 's blue-tinted top bun, inspiration for your 2019 look was on the carpet. Whether you're daring and bold with your style or a timeless beauty, there was something for you at the Golden Globes.

Last night, at the 76th Annual Golden Globes , celebrities made it look easy. With voluminous, healthy hair that will make you want to deep condition yours ASAP and glam makeup that will make you stop and stare, the red carpet was full of beautiful people.

Check out the best hair and makeup looks in the gallery below!

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock Lili Reinhart's Makeup The Riverdale star's makeup was captivating. To create her red stare, makeup artist Adam Breuchaud used the Pat McGrath Mothership V: Bronze Seduction Palette, adding Blitz Flame to the top and bottom lids.

David Fisher/Shutterstock Lady Gaga's Hair and Makeup To pair with her larger-than-life gown, the star brought blue hair and a "stormy purple eye look," courtesy of Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow in Frivoluxe, to the red carpet. "She loved the idea of incorporating the color of the dress into her hair and makeup," makeup artist Sarah Tanno said. "She wanted to feel like Lady Gaga."

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Gemma Chan's Hair With a gorgeous view of her dress from the back, hairstylist Clariss Rubenstein created the perfect low bun. "Using only my fingers I secured a ponytail at the back of her head," she explained in a breakdown of the look. "I then split the ponytail in three and did a messy loose braid. Then I secured the braid into a bun with French hair pins and applied the Marc Anthony True Professional Dream Big Volume Thick & Full Hairspray on my hands to add a bit of texture to the hair around the face."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o's Makeup The purple hues used on the Black Panther's eyes perfectly complemented her gown and Bvlgari jewels.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Emily Blunt's Makeup Makeup artist Jenn Streicher said, "For her makeup we wanted to create a look that was very 'Joan of Arc'—something quite warrior-like but still soft and beautiful using metal tones against her dewy skin." To do this, she used silver toned from the Dior Backstage Cool Neutrals Palette.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Thandie Newton's Hair With a silver-sequined dress that mimics the texture of a disco ball, it was only right that the Westworld star went big with her hair, bringing the attention to the beauty of her natural texture.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Patricia Clarkson's Makeup The Sharp Objects actress picked the perfect lipstick color to match her bright orange gown.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Janelle Monáe's Hair To pair with her Chanel ensemble, the triple threat added a golden hat and a braided style that included two low bun. It's regal, new and creative—the perfect recipe for a red carpet style.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Julia Roberts' Hair Effortless, yet done well—the actress brought the perfect waves to the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Danai Gurira's Hair For her embellished up-do, hairstylist Larry Sims twisted her hair section by section after brushing it back into what he refers to as a "crowned bump."

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Alison Brie's Makeup For the perfect complexion, makeup artist Quinn Murphy prepped the star's face with L'Occitane products, then amped up her natural radiance with eye makeup.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Gina Rodriguez's Hair There isn't one hair out of place on the actress' head. Silky, shiny and perfectly curled—Gina's hair is goals.

