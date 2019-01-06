2019 Home Trends to Try Now

Fact: We're coming off the heels of 2018 and all the festivities that went along with the end of the year.

Not that we're complaining about all this winding down—it's much needed. However as we start to prep ourselves for the new year ahead, we're thinking about simple ways to improve our lives. One area that comes to mind: our homes. But you don't want to just buy any old knick knacks to freshen up your abode. Go with the trends!

To make it easy, here's a list of very current, 2019 home buys we think you'll love.