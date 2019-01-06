Amber Heard Mispronounced Darren Criss' Name at the 2019 Golden Globes

Mistakes and mispronunciations are a part of life, even at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Amber Heard and Taron Egerton presented the award for Best Actor-Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV and the Aquaman star made a bit of a flub while presenting Darren Criss with the accolade.

The two presenters said his name at the same time, but Heard said "Daniel" while Egerton said "Darren." The American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace star didn't mention the mistake when he accepted the award, but it didn't go unnoticed by some fellow viewers.

In his acceptance speech, the Glee star said he felt like he "made varsity this year." He truly did because he won an award at the 2018 Emmys for the same role.

Criss thanked his mom in a sweet moment during his speech. "This has been a marvelous year for representation in Hollywood, and I'm enormously proud to be a teeny-tiny part of that as the son of a firecracker Filipino woman," he beamed. "So mom I know you are watching this. You are hugely responsible for most of the good things in my I love you dearly. I dedicate there to you."