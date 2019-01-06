Relive All of Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous" Golden Globes Appearances

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:42 PM

Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, 2019 Golden Globes

Taylor Swift stopping by the Golden Globes never goes out of style.

During tonight's star-studded award show, photographers were quick to capture Joe Alwyn posing solo on the red carpet.

But as the show got started, rumblings of a surprise guest started to hit social media. Could the "Shake It Off" singer be making a rare public appearance to support her man? The answer is yes!

The 29-year-old popped out on stage with Idris Elba to present the awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

"Hi Taylor. Looking good there,"  Idris shared on the big stage. She replied, "Thanks." We can't help but agree.

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Enough said! As it turns out, this isn't the first time Taylor has made an appearance at the live and unpredictable award show. Don't believe us? Just take a look in our gallery below.

Taylor Swift, 2013 Golden Globe Awards

Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty Images

Red Carpet Stud

When Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosted the 2013 awards show, Taylor Swift was the subject of some of their jokes. Spoiler alert: She handled it like a pro. 

Taylor Swift, Golden Globes 2014

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Pretty In Pink

Long before reputation was released, Taylor Swift attended the 2014 Golden Globes in style.

Taylor Swift, 2014 Golden Globe Awards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ready for T

And after the show it's the after party! Taylor Swift arrived in style for the 2014 InStyle and Warner Bros. 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party.

Jaime King, Lorde, Taylor Swift, 2015 Golden Globe Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Party On

Jaime King and Lorde met up with Taylor Swift at the 2015 InStyle and Warner Bros. 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party.

Taylor Swift, Golden Globes Afterparty

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Hello Yellow!

Back in 2015, Taylor Swift attended the InStyle and Warner Bros. 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party.

Taylor Swift, 2019 Golden Globes, Megan Mullaly Instastory

Instagram

Spotted

Nobody knew Taylor Swift was coming to the 2019 Golden Globes until Will & Grace star Megan Mullaly spotted the singer backstage. 

Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, 2019 Golden Globes, Show

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Surprise

Look who's here! Alongside Idris Elba, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance to present two very special awards at the 2019 Golden Globes 

The night is just beginning! We can't wait to see how Taylor (and Joe) celebrates this evening.

After tonight's Golden Globes on NBC, head to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.! And for a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

