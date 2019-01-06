by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:50 PM
For Mj Rodriguez, Pose has offered so much more than a massive career boost.
During tonight's 2019 Golden Globes, the actress reflected on the impact she's felt from starring in the groundbreaking FX series, telling E!'s Giuliana Rancic she even feels like a "mother" to some of her beloved fans.
"The response has been wonderful and the reception has been amazing. I've always wanted to be a mother, and [because] I can't be one, I've gotten to be one through all of the audience members," Rodriguez, who is transgender, shared. "A lot of young ones hit me up through DM's and let me know, ‘You remind me of the mother I didn't know or the mother I never had' and that's the best compliment you could ever receive."
Pose earned its first nomination for Best Drama Television Series, and despite the honor ultimately going to The Americans, Rodriguez was nothing but grateful to experience an evening as unforgettable one's first Globes.
"I'm ecstatic," she explained. "I'm so excited. I never thought that any of this would be happening to me and I'm just taking it all in... I couldn't have dreamed of anything more."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
But if there's one more dream this rising star would want to achieve before the night is over, it's running into the one and only Julia Roberts backstage. For more from Mj, check out the rest of our interview above!
Enjoy the evening, Mj!
After tonight's Golden Globes on NBC, head to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.! And for a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?