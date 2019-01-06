Oh, you thought Taylor Swifts message to Elisabeth Moss was surprising?

Swifties got their unexpected fix of the icon during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes when she shocked The Handmaid's Tale star with a video message. But it turns out, Swift was actually at the ceremony and made her entrance in a big way.

Though she chose not to walk the red carpet with her beau Joe Alwyn, Swift was a surprise presenter during Sunday's show, Swift took the stage with Idris Elba to present the awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

"Hi, Taylor," Elba said. "Looking good there."