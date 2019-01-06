by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:11 PM
Oh, you thought Taylor Swifts message to Elisabeth Moss was surprising?
Swifties got their unexpected fix of the icon during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes when she shocked The Handmaid's Tale star with a video message. But it turns out, Swift was actually at the ceremony and made her entrance in a big way.
Though she chose not to walk the red carpet with her beau Joe Alwyn, Swift was a surprise presenter during Sunday's show, Swift took the stage with Idris Elba to present the awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.
"Hi, Taylor," Elba said. "Looking good there."
Her response? "Thanks!"
We'll take what we can get!
Swift's British beau Joe Alwyn was expected to attend the ceremony to support his film The Favourite, which was nominated for several awards, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.
And while Swift didn't pose with him on the red carpet, she was spotted backstage in the green room, with Will & Grace star Megan Mullaly breaking the news on her Instagram Stories before she took the stage later on.
In a sneaky snap of the pop star, Mullaly wrote "oops" and used the hashtag #greenroomhighlights.
This isn't the first time Swift, 29, has quietly stepped out to support Alwyn, 27, and The Favourite.
In September, she attended the New York Film Festival premiere of the critically acclaimed movie, which also stars her BFF Emma Stone (who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress).
Swift and Alwyn have kept their romance very private, with the British actor hesitant to talk about his girlfriend of over one-year in interviews.
"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," Alwyn told British Vogue last year, in what marked his first public comments about his relationship with Swift.
"I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people," he said. "But I really prefer to talk about work."
And in December, he also side-stepped a question about their relationship in an interview with Esquire.
"I didn't seek out advice on that," the Mary, Queen of Scots told the magazine. "Because I know what I feel about it. I think there's a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don't want to and shouldn't have to."
During Live From the Red Carpet, Ryan Seacrest surprised Elisabeth Moss when he played the video message the "End Game" singer, who is also a favorite of the entire Handmaid's Tale cast, recorded for her ahead of the ceremony.
"Hey it's Taylor," Swift said in the video message. "I just wanted to do this video as a shout-out to Elisabeth and say thank you so much for saying in an interview that you listen to my music when you're shooting Handmaid's Tale because I'm a huge fan, I'm obsessed with the show."
Moss' reaction? "Oh my God that's so crazy!" she said. "I can't believe she even knows who I am! That's amazing, thank you!"
Christian Bale Thanks Satan For Inspiring His Performance as Dick Cheney After Winning Best Actor at the 2019 Golden Globes
