Oh, happy days!

The cast of the '80s sitcom reunited at the 2019 Golden Globes for a fabulous flashback moment that had people roaring with excitement. Well, kinda. Ron Howardsent his old co-star Henry Winkler, who is nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Barry, a message of good luck since he couldn't be there in person.

In the video, recorded ahead of time, Ron told his old friend, "Henry, I wish I could be there! The globes is always such a blast."

He added, "I was honored to be there the night you won your Emmy and be able to give you a hug in person you're so good in Barry but you're great in everything you do. Just have fun."

And his other friends, Anson Williams and Don Most sent him sweet messages too!