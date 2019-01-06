EXCLUSIVE!

Julia Roberts Says She's "Done" With Movies After Her Big TV Debut at the 2019 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 5:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Julia Roberts, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

"Here is the E! exclusive: I'm done with film!"

OK, so maybe Julia Roberts was kidding when she told Ryan Seacrest that on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, but the film icon did say her celebrated turn in Amazon Prime's Homecoming has opened her up to a whole new medium. 

"It's so wonderful to have TV expand in this deep, rich way," she said. "I mean I've never enjoyed watching TV more, not that I get a lot of time to watch TV but when I do, it's always like completely mind-blowing."

Photos

Golden Globes 2019: Best Dressed Stars

Roberts is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama for her turn as as Heidi Bergman in Homecoming. The series was based on the hit podcast, which Roberts was a fan of before signing on to star in the TV version, marking her first series regular role. No big deal or anything!

The Oscar winner is up against Caitriona Balfe (Outlander),Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Keri Russell (The Americans). 

Homecoming is also up for Best TV Drama at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Tune in to the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.! And for a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Julia Roberts , Top Stories , Exclusives , 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anderson Cooper, Julia Roberts, Sean Penn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Soup

Condensed Soup: Small But Powerful

Ben Whishaw

Ben Whishaw Dedicates 2019 Golden Globe Award to ''Queer Hero'' Norman Scott

Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Americans Wins First Golden Globe, Best Drama TV Series at 2019 Ceremony

Emma Stone, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Sandra Oh Roasted Emma Stone at the 2019 Golden Globes and Her Reaction Is Priceless

Richard Madden, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Bodyguard's Richard Madden Wins First-Ever Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Douglas, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

"Getting Old is Funny!" Michael Douglas Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.