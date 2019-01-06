Hot mic, Chrissy!

In what might be 2019's first new celebrity feud—or more likely just a poorly-timed joke accidentally caught on camera—Chrissy Metz was caught calling Alison Brie a "bitch" during the tail-end of her interview on the 2019 Golden Globes Facebook Live pre-show on the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6.

After speaking with co-hosts AJ Gibson and Missi Pyle about the third season of This Is Us, returning with its winter premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 15, the actress was asked to help them throw to the GLOW star at the other end of the carpet.

"Do you know a girl named Alison Brie?" Gibson asked Metz, to which she replied, with what could be described as a pointed tone to her voice, "Do I?"

"Well, I hear she's at the other end of the carpet," he responded, prompting some awkward silence.

"Oh," Metz said.