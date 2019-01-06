When Taraji P. Henson supports a charity, she really supports it.
While the Empire actress was speaking with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, she reflected on a recent trip to South Africa that she'd let her fans in on via an incredible video shared on her Instagram.
In the video, Henson is surrounded by young women from Soweto, a township in the City of Johannesburg as they treat her to a spirited performance of a traditional dance. "My heart was broken," she wrote in the caption, revealing that most of the children were orphans and some were victims of rape. "THEIR SPIRITS ARE NOT."
Speaking to Seacrest about the trip, Henson, whose Ralph Breaks the Internet is nominated this evening for Best Motion Picture—Animated, revealed that it was her second time traveling abroad in support of the Keep a Child Alive Foundation, which was founded by Alicia Keys.
"I sit on the board," Henson said, before adding, "Any time I sit on the board, I don't just sit."
"You're active," Seacrest replied.
"Absolutely."
Henson used the moment to send a message to Momma Carol, whom she also gave a shout-out to in the Instagram video. "I hope she can see this," she said. 'I love you. I love everything you do with those beautiful babies."
The Keep a Child Alive Foundation aims to "realize the end of AIDS for children and families, by combating the physical, social and economic impacts of HIV by providing healthcare, housing, and other support services to HIV/AIDS-affected communities in Africa and India. if you'd like to help the cause, head to KeepAChildAlive.org.
Seacrest also spoke to the actress about what it takes to be a voice actor in a major animated film like the Wreck-It Ralph sequel, and she admitted that it's quite a time-consuming task. "Takes about a year," she admitted. 'Maybe longer. It's been about a year for us to get it all perfect."
And it's that sort of dedication to everything she does, both on-screen and off, that makes us love her!
