Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Penélope Cruz had to make one very big (and potentially awkward) phone call last year.
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star, who is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, chatted with Ryan Seacrest during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday and opened up about the pressure of playing Donatella Versace in the hit FX series.
In fact, Cruz told series creator Ryan Murphy that she wouldn't sign onto the show until she spoke to Versace, as the show cenered on the 1997 murder of her brother, iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace.