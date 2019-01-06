EXCLUSIVE!

Penélope Cruz Reveals Why She Almost Didn't Portray Donatella Versace at the 2019 Golden Globes

Penélope Cruz had to make one very big (and potentially awkward) phone call last year. 

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star, who is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, chatted with Ryan Seacrest during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday and opened up about the pressure of playing Donatella Versace in the hit FX series. 

In fact, Cruz told series creator Ryan Murphy that she wouldn't sign onto the show until she spoke to Versace, as the show cenered on the 1997 murder of her brother, iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace.

Photos

Golden Globes 2019: Red Carpet Couples

"What happened, she was not involved in the series when Ryan offered me to play her, I want to say yes but first I have to make this phone call she said, 'If somebody is going to do this, I'm happy it's you,'" Cruz told Seacrest. 
 
She went on to say she wouldn't have taken on the role if the designer had  said no, explaining, "She's a real person I have a lot of respect for her. I needed to do that call I think she knew I respect her and feel a lot of affection for her and that's why she said that."

In the stacked TV category, Cruz is going up against Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects), Thandie Newton (Westworld), and Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale).

Cruz' co-stars Darren Criss and Edgar Ramirez are also nominated at the 2019 Golden Globes, while the show is up for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Tune in to the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.! And for a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

