Chuck Lorre's been doing TV a long time, but he was still "trembling like a leaf" while accepting the award for best TV comedy at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Netflix's The Kominsky Method took home the big TV comedy prize of the night, and creator Lorre had a few jokes to make while handing out his thanks. He gave a shoutout to stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin "without whom the script for this would be landfill, it would be mulch."

"The folks at Warner Bros—Warner Media, I'm sorry. I'm gonna switch from Verizon to AT&T soon," he muttered to himself, referring to AT&T's recent ownership of Warner Brothers.