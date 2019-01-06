Best Dressed at the 2019 Golden Globes: Lili Reinhart, Giuliana Rancic and More

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 3:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lili Reinhart, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Image

It's official: Award season has begun.

Tonight, Hollywood's biggest stars are heading to the much-anticipated 76th Annual Golden Globes and hitting a major red carpet for the first time in 2019. Based on their designer looks, celebrities like Lili Reinhart and Giuliana Rancic are setting the bar very high. Their gowns are striking, awing and perfect for the extravagant affair.

It's a big night for a lot of celebs. Constance Wu is up for her first Golden Globes. Julia Roberts is returning to the Globes after a hiatus. Lady Gaga is celebrating two nominations, including Best Actress. Amy Adams is nominated for her first award in the TV category. Thus, in honor of these accomplishments, the red carpet was filled with winning styles. 

Photos

Golden Globes 2019: Best Dressed Stars

Check out the best dressed stars in the gallery above!

Be sure to watch E! on Sunday, Jan. 6 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT or our Countdown and Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage! Then don't miss the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head back to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories , Best Dressed , Life/Style , Fashion , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anderson Cooper, Julia Roberts, Sean Penn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Soup

Condensed Soup: Small But Powerful

Giuliana Rancic, Time's Up, Golden Globes, 2019 Golden Globes

Why Stars Are Wearing Time's Up Bracelets and Pins at the 2019 Golden Globes

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Jim Carrey and New Girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga Arrive at the 2019 Golden Globes

Darren Criss

Don't Stop Believin'! Darren Criss Loves Lea Michele's Special Message on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Michelle Yeoh, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Michelle Yeoh Rocks Her Crazy Rich Asians Ring on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Regina King, 2019 Golden Globes, E! News

Regina King's Son Call Her a "Super Mom" on Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.