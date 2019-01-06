Patricia Clarkson Thanks Sharp Objects' Boss for Demanding Everything From Her "Except Sex" After Golden Globes Win

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:55 PM

Someone tell mama!

Patricia Clarkson just won her first Golden Globe at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 6 for her work as the villainous Adora Crellin in HBO's supremely creepy limited series Sharp Objects.

The actress, who's been nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association once before, beat out the likes of  The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story's Penélope Cruz, Westworld's Thandie Newton, The Handmaid's Tale's Yvonne Strahovski.

Taking the stage to accept her award from husband and wife presenters William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman, Clarkson kicked things off with a "Hot damn!"

"It's a privilege to be here tonight," she continued, before thanking the HFPA, HBO and everyone who worked on the mini-series. That included her co-star Amy Adams, who was visibly wiping tears away from the audience, and the director of the whole thing, Jean-Marc Vallee. And it was when she thanked her boss that we got one of, perhaps, the best moments of the night.

"You demanded everything of me except sex," she said, as the camera cut to a stunned Vallee and the crowd erupted in laughter. "Which is exactly how it should be in our industry."

Amen!

Before Clarkson left the stage, she had one final pair of special folks to dedicate her award to. "This really is for my extraordinary mother and father and I share this with you mom and dad, in New Orleans," she said, sending a kiss to the camera. "Cheers."

Clarkson's prior Golden Globes nomination came in 2003 in the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in the film . She lost to Renée Zellweger for Cold Mountain.

Congrats, Patricia!

 

