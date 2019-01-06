by Chris Harnick | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 4:22 PM
Connie Britton is back at the Golden Globes thanks to a riveting role. Britton, who was previously nominated in 2013 for her work in Nashville, is back at the Globes for her role in Bravo's Dirty John.
"I'm so happy to be here," she told Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. "It's such an honor."
Regarding the attention and critical acclaim, Britton said, "You can never think anything will get any attention or anyone will care." However, she said there was a little clue because the series is based on the hit Los Angeles Times podcast and interview series of the same name.
"It's a compelling story," Britton said. "Out hope was to bring it to life to an even different degree than the podcast was able to do. We're hoping that's what we're doing."
"I always love to tell a good story," Britton said. And Dirty John is just that. The series follows Debra Newell (Britton) who meets and falls in love with John Meehan (Eric Bana). It's a whirlwind romance. They get married after just months, despite Debra's family's misgivings. And then John's past comes back to light. The end of the saga is totally unpredictable and shocking.
Britton said she recognize "a lot of women in [Debra]." "She's doing the best she can and she gets really duped," she said.
While millions may be watching, Britton isn't. Not yet.
"I don't watch," she said. "I have not watched passed episode two. I don't know, I think I get too nervous…I think I'll watch it when it's all over."
Dirty John airs Sundays, 10 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Tune in to the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.! And for a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?