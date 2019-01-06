EXCLUSIVE!

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Joke at Golden Globes About How She Stole His Movie

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019

Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone never disappoint when it comes to being adorable.

The two walked the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday and talked about dealing with some healthy competition for film roles. She is nominated for the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Falcone also has a part in the film, which is based on Lee Israel's 2008 memoir of the same name. McCarthy plays the author, who tries to revive her writing career following financial problems and bouts of writer's block and alcoholism, by forging letters from deceased authors and playwrights.

"Ben had the movie first," McCarthy told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday. "I stole it and just wormed my way into it, as I do in most things in his life."

"I was going to do the movie in the first incarnation, and then she read it," Falcone said. "The movie fell apart and then she, I still say, stole it from me."

"I actually ended up doing the same part," he said.

Falcone often stars in movies with McCarthy, such as Spy, which earned her her first Golden Globe nomination in 2016.

