Constance Wu was a sight to see on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet.

With a Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy nomination for Crazy Rich Asians under her belt, the star stepped in front of flashing cameras with pride, wearing nude-toned dress with an orange velvet belt. To stun, she added a diamond necklace and earrings.

The Fresh Off the Boat star kept her beauty simple, but opted for an pink-orange-toned blush to complement her dress. For her hair, the star opted for an up-do, leaving tendrils out in the front to frame her face and complement the aesthetic of the dress.

It's a big night for the Taiwanese actress, making the outfit a solid choice. It's the first time an Asian-American star has been nominated for the category in decades and the first time an all-Asian cast has been nominated for Best Film. There will be a lot of people cheering her on. She expressed to E! News upon receiving her nomination that she was feeling "lucky and grateful." Thus, an outfit that demonstrates her excitement was expected.