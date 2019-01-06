Elisabeth Moss received an extra special surprise on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet from one of her favorite artists, Taylor Swift!

The "End Game" singer, who is also a favorite of the entire Handmaid's Tale cast, recorded a video message for the actress ahead of the ceremony on Sunday. During her interview with Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, Moss was surprised with the video message from Swift, and her reaction was priceless!

"Hey it's Taylor," Swift said in the video message. "I just wanted to do this video as a shout-out to Elisabeth and say thank you so much for saying in an interview that you listen to my music when you're shooting Handmaid's Tale because I'm a huge fan, I'm obsessed with the show."