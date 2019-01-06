Regina King Stuns in Alberta Ferretti at the Golden Globes 2019

Regina King reigns red carpet style.

With the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet underway, the Seven Seconds actress appeared wearing a stunning custom Alberta Ferretti dress. The floor-length dress features pink sequins with detailing along the sides. The strapless silhouette hugs her upper body and effortless hangs down, making it an incredibly flattering choice for her toned figure.

To finish her epic look, she opted for loose-hanging curls and pink-toned makeup. Adding a silver statement ring and chandelier earrings, the star looks ready to take home the gold.

It bears to reason why the actress went all out for this evening's event. She's nominated for two awards: Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for If Beale Street Could Talk and Best Actress in a Miniseries for Seven Seconds. This is her third Golden Globes nomination, and if she won she'd be taking the respective gold for the first time. This honor requires a winning style.