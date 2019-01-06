Regina King Stuns in Alberta Ferretti at the Golden Globes 2019

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 4:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Regina King, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Regina King reigns red carpet style.

With the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet underway, the Seven Seconds actress appeared wearing a stunning custom Alberta Ferretti dress. The floor-length dress features pink sequins with detailing along the sides. The strapless silhouette hugs her upper body and effortless hangs down, making it an incredibly flattering choice for her toned figure.

To finish her epic look, she opted for loose-hanging curls and pink-toned makeup. Adding a silver statement ring and chandelier earrings, the star looks ready to take home the gold.

It bears to reason why the actress went all out for this evening's event. She's nominated for two awards: Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for If Beale Street Could Talk and Best Actress in a Miniseries for Seven Seconds. This is her third Golden Globes nomination, and if she won she'd be taking the respective gold for the first time. This honor requires a winning style.

Photos

Golden Globes 2019: Best Dressed Stars

Plus, Regina always walks through the carpet in stunning fashion (See: her neon dress for the 2018 Emmys). This look comes of no surprise.

Tune in to the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.! And for a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Apple News , Golden Globes , 2019 Golden Globes , Fashion

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anderson Cooper, Julia Roberts, Sean Penn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Soup

Condensed Soup: Small But Powerful

Golden Globes, Trophy

Golden Globe Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Julia Roberts, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Julia Roberts Says She's "Done" With Movies After Her Big TV Debut at the 2019 Golden Globes

Charlize Theron, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Charlize Theron Talks Pressures of Motherhood on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Branded: Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Feeling Insecure: "I'm Fragile, I'm Hurting"

Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Heidi Klum and Fiancé Tom Kaulitz Bask in Post-Engagement Bliss at 2019 Golden Globes

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.