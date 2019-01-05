More gold, less problems!

As excitement continues to build for the 2019 Golden Globes, Hollywood's biggest stars are beginning to celebrate at a variety of parties in town.

It certainly was the case for figure skater Adam Rippon who headed to Gold Meets Golden where Olympic athletes and Golden Globe nominees came together for a special brunch.

"Everyone has been so nice. It's a great way to kind of combine my two worlds and have them collide," Adam shared with E! News exclusively. "I have so many of my friends from sports here today and also a lot of other people I've met last year through the entertainment world so it's been really great to reconnect with all those people."

One special friend was Nicole Kidman who hosted the event sponsored by Coca Cola and Smartwater. As soon as the Big Little Lies star spotted Adam inside the venue, she stopped for a hug and posed for photos.