Beyoncé loves her mom Tina Knowles Lawson like XO.

The superstar's mom was surrounded by friend and family on Friday night as her husband, Richard Lawson, surprised Tina for her 65th birthday in Los Angeles.

Tina shared photos on social media from the evening, including one with the mother-daughter combo posing and blowing kisses at the camera in a series of photo booth shots. Both women fittingly wore crowns in the pictures.

It started on Friday during the day when Richard once again surprised her and her friends with a "spa day." The birthday girl posted many videos and photos from her plethora of celebrations, including riding in a limo sipping champagne with her gal pals en route to the spa day.