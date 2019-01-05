Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors Again With New Ring Photo

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 5, 2019 1:57 PM

Can't a girl enjoy a little bling without being engaged?

Well, sure. But Kylie Jenner cannot help but spark engagement rumors over and over again every time she wears a sparkling ring on her ring finger. She wore another one in a photo she posted on Instagram on Saturday. Several fans pointed it out in the comments.

"I see that ring boo," wrote one fan.

"Engagement ring?" asked another.

If Kylie is engaged, it would hardly be surprising; Her boyfriend of more than a year and a half, Travis Scott, father of their baby girl Stormi Webster, had told Rolling Stone in an interview published in December that he and Kylie would "get married soon," adding, "I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way."

 

That month, eyebrows were raised again after Kylie posted a diamond ring emoji on a photo with Travis on her Instagram Story.

In August, Kylie and Travis were photographed together at a jewelry store in Calabasas, California, near her house. A source told E! News at the time that the two purchased "a couple of items."

Kylie has spurred false engagement alarms a few times over the years. In November, while pregnant with Stormi, she posted on Snapchat a video of herself driving while wearing a large ring on her ring finger.

She also sparked engagement speculation while dating Tyga, a year before their 2017 breakup. In July 2016, Kylie showed off a massive sparkling ring on Instagram. Sources told E! News at the time that she was not engaged.

The following September, she sported a new ring in a Snapchat video, then clarified it was a promise ring.

"If this is my promise ring I wanna know what my engagement ring gonna look like," she said at the time.

