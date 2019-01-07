Melissa Fumero could barely contain herself while describing the moment.

"We can have fun with these curse words, 'cause sometimes we can just like, add to 'em, and I think they had told him to just ad-lib, make it a little longer, and Terry just went...I was...it literally shocked me and I didn't know what to say," she said. "He was so dirty, but it was so satisfying to hear Terry say it."

"I wasn't in the scene. I was just in our waiting room, you know? And I heard it and went, my god, did he just say that?" Joel McKinnon Miller said. "I didn't have to have headphones on, it was through the whole precinct."

The new rules also allow for blurred nudity, which particularly worried Blocker and Miller.

"[It] scared me a lot when I heard that, because they've had me do so much stuff without my shirt on," Blocker, who plays Hitchcock, said. "I'm thinkin', what else they gonna have me take off?"

"Every week I prayed that we're not in a bathhouse or something, a steam room," added Miller.

Unfortunately (fortunately?), neither could tease whether they actually have any nude scenes coming up.

"Can't talk abut it," said Blocker. "Have to kill you if we told you."