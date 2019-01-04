Ben Affleck's Pacific Palisades home is gone baby gone, because Adam Levine bought it for $32 million dollars.

E! News can confirm the Maroon 5 front man and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, bought the palatial property from Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner for a hefty price tag of $32 million dollars. However, that cost comes at a huge discount in comparison to the original asking price of $45 million dollars.

The sprawling estate features a swimming pool, outdoor basketball court, art studio, gym and a screening room, but those are just a few of the luxurious offerings on the property. There is also a two-bedroom, three-bath subterranean guesthouse that their friends and family will likely enjoy when they come to stay. Not to mention the whole other building that housed the gym and art studio.