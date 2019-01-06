Lady Gaga Had the Best Time at the 2019 Golden Globes

Boy, oh boy is Lady Gaga in for one special award season.

At tonight's 2019 Golden Globes, more than a few stars had a reason to celebrate for their movies and TV roles in the past year.

But there was one talented singer and actress who clearly was having the best time ever. Attention fame monsters: Can we give it up for Lady Gaga?

It all started on the red carpet when the 32-year-old arrived in a Valentino dress and 100 carats of radiant Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

And from the minute she walked into the Beverly Hilton, Lady Gaga was the star of the show as hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh delivered a few jokes.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

"A Star Is Born starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga is nominated for Best Motion Drama," Sandra explained before delivering an unforgettable line from the film.  "And it just proves, and I'm just coming up with this now, that there can be 100 people in the room. And 99 don't believe in you. And you just need one to believe in you. And that was Bradley Cooper."

"It's true," Lady Gaga shouted while laughing from her table that included her fiancé Christian Carino, Bradley and his girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Gifs

Giphy

The night would only get better as Taylor Swift announced that Gaga was the winner for Best Original Song thanks to "Shallow."

"I would just like to say as a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter," she shared while holding back tears. "And these three incredible men: Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson standing with me, they lifted me up and supported me."

And although A Star Is Born wasn't able to win Best Picture and even if Bradley didn't pick up a win for Best Director and Best Performance, we have a feeling Gaga knows this is only the beginning of a successful season.

After all, the saying usually goes that you save the best for last.

Besides, there are a few parties Gaga needs to head to. We can't wait for the possible wardrobe changes and celebrity run-ins under the Hollywood lights.

For a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

