The Americans is going out on top. FX's Russian spy drama ended with its sixth season, but has been cleaning up all the awards, including the Golden Globe for Best TV Drama Series.

Other 2019 nominees included fellow FX drama Pose, the Julia Roberts-fronted Amazon series Homecoming, BBC America's Killing Eve, and Netflix's Bodyguard.

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell starred in the six-season drama as KGB spy couple Philip and Elizabeth Jennings. Both actors were also nominated for Golden Globes for their work in the series created by Joe Weisberg.

Over its six-season run, The Americans was nominated for 84 awards. This is the show's first Golden Globe, it previously won four Emmys.