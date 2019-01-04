Toni Braxton Is Having Major Money Problems Amid Birdman Split, Court Records Show

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 2:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Toni Braxton

E! Entertainment

It's not an easy time for Toni Braxton.

First, she and Birdman signaled just after New Year's that they had called off their engagement and split. On Friday, it was reported that Braxton owes nearly half a million dollars in back taxes. Court records obtained by E! News show that last month, the Internal Revenue Service filed a lien against her, for more than $340,200 in back taxes for 2017, and that the State of California Franchise Tax Board also filed a tax lien against her for over $116,100. The total is more than $456,400.

Braxton has not commented.

In 2017, she completed her The Hits Tour and continued starring on the WE tv reality show Braxton Family Values.

Read

All the Signs Toni Braxton and Birdman Were Headed for a Split

The Blast, which first reported the debt news, also said that both the IRS and the State of California had also filed back tax liens against the singer last year for more than $780,800, citing court records. 

Braxton filed for bankruptcy in 1998 and 2010, according to court records obtained by E! News. That latter year, she reported $1.6 million in assets and $18.3 million in debts, the Wall Street Journal reported in 2011. The newspaper said Braxton later won an order discharging her from certain debts in her 2010 bankruptcy case.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Toni Braxton , Money , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mark Wahlberg

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bradley Cooper, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Bradley Cooper and More Stars Shine at 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Arie Luyendyk, Lauren Burnham, Instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal Sex of Their Baby

Dumbo Poster

Disney Releases Character Posters for Live-Action Dumbo Film

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Take Their PDA to New Heights in Miami

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Shalom

Shahs of Sunset's GG Gharachedaghi Is Officially Divorced—And She Couldn't Be Happier

Jenna Jameson, Weight Loss

Jenna Jameson Felt "Sexy AF" Before 80-Pound Postpartum Weight Loss

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.