It's not an easy time for Toni Braxton.

First, she and Birdman signaled just after New Year's that they had called off their engagement and split. On Friday, it was reported that Braxton owes nearly half a million dollars in back taxes. Court records obtained by E! News show that last month, the Internal Revenue Service filed a lien against her, for more than $340,200 in back taxes for 2017, and that the State of California Franchise Tax Board also filed a tax lien against her for over $116,100. The total is more than $456,400.

Braxton has not commented.

In 2017, she completed her The Hits Tour and continued starring on the WE tv reality show Braxton Family Values.