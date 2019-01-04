Demi Lovato Calls Out Instagram Over "Disgusting" Fat-Shaming Ad

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 1:09 PM
When Demi Lovato sees something, she says something!
While browsing through her Instagram feed, the Grammy winner came across a sponsored "Game of Sultans" post that had one female animated character described as "pretty" while another character as "obese."
Instead of just scrolling onto the next post, Demi decided to take a stand and speak out against the content.
"Why is this fat shaming bulls--t on my feed? So many things wrong with this ad," she proclaimed on Instagram Stories. "1. You can be 'pretty' at any weight."
Demi continued, "This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder."
A spokesperson for the company told E! News that the ad has since been removed. "We're sorry. This ad was approved by mistake," their statement read. "We reviewed it again and removed it from future delivery in people's feeds."
It's the answer Demi likely wanted to hear after voicing her concerns on Instagram Stories and Twitter.
"Please Instagram, keep this bulls--t off mine and other's feeds who could be easily effected by this disgusting advertisement," she pleaded. "With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game."
Demi has been open about her struggles with body image and eating disorders. But the singer and body positivity advocate has also shared pictures of her body in hopes of inspiring women to feel good about themselves.
"I was on Instagram and I started comparing myself to these Instagram models and I just thought to myself, someone needs to show my fans and anybody that's looking at my account that what you see isn't always what's real," Demi previously shared with E! News. "And so, I decided to embrace my flaws and—I don't even like to call them flaws, it's just a part of who I am—and show the world that I'm imperfect, but that's what makes me beautiful."
And that's just one of the many reasons so many love and respect Demi.
