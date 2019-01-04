Ellen DeGeneres Doubling Down on Oscars Support for Kevin Hart

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 11:08 AM
Ellen DeGeneres stands by her public support for Kevin Hart.
On Thursday afternoon, the talk-show host sat down with the comedian to discuss the headlines surrounding the 2019 Oscars hosting gig.
"I called The Academy today, because I really want you to host the Oscars. I was so excited when I heard that they asked you. I thought it was an amazing thing. I knew how important it was and how it was a dream," Ellen revealed in a sneak peek clip of today's all-new episode. "There are so many haters out there. Whatever is going on in the internet, don't pay attention to them. That's a small group of people being very, very loud. We are a huge group of people who love you and want to see you host the Oscars."
The preview clips sparked mixed reactions with some criticizing the talk-show host for defending Kevin and giving him such a public platform. But on Friday morning, Ellen spoke out in another tweet.
"However you feel about this, the only positive way through it is to talk about it," she shared on Twitter. "Thank you for being here, @KevinHart4real."
The message comes hours after Ellen shared a clip of today's new show. In her tweets, the talk-show host expressed her support for Kevin.
"I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real," she shared with her followers. "In this conversation, @KevinHart4real was authentic and real, and I'm in his corner. #OscarsNeedHart."
Back on December 6, Kevin stepped down as the host for the 2019 Oscars after his past homophonic remarks during standup comedy routines surfaced.
"I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past," he shared on Twitter when announcing his decision. "I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again."
Despite what Kevin said—or didn't say—Ellen shared in Friday's episode that she hopes the Academy will reconsider having the comedian serve as a host on what is one of Hollywood's biggest nights.
"As a gay person...I am sensitive to all of that. And I talked to you about this. And you have already expressed that it's not being educated on the subject, not realizing how dangerous those words are, not realizing how many kids are killed for being gay or beaten up every day. You have grown. You have apologized," Ellen explained. "You are apologizing again right now. You've done it. Don't let those people win. Host the Oscars."
The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings.
