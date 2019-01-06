Talk about BDE.

Christian Bale won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday. The 44-year-old won the award for his latest shocking transformation to portray former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice.

Bale beat out Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book), Robert Redford (The Old Man & The Gun) and John C. Reilly (Stan & Ollie) to take home his second Golden Globe.

And when Bale took the stage, he surprised some people when he thanked one unusual person: Satan. yes, really.

"Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role," Bale joked of his turn as Cheney in Vice, much to the crowd's delight.