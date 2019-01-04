Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem want to "protect" their relationship, which is why they don't always want to work together.

In her cover story for Marie Claire's February issue, Cruz opens up about her family, explaining why she only wants to work with Bardem "once in a while." Though the couple, who tied the knot in 2010 and share two kids together, have collaborated a number of times in the past and co-star in the recently released film Everybody Knows, Cruz believes it's better to not work with her husband all of the time.

"Obviously we can't choose parts just for logistical reasons, like 'Oh let's work together because it's easier.' No. In fact, it's not something we want to do that often, partly out of desire to protect what we have," Cruz tells the magazine.