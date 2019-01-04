Hampton told Shadow and Act that "John Legend was the only one" who participated in the docu-series, adding that she had also asked Mary J. Blige and Lil' Kim.

"But they all said no," she said. "I mean, most people just don't want to touch it. I remember Ahmir ["Questlove" Thompson] was like, 'I would do anything for you but I can't do this.' It's not because they support him, it's because it's so messy and muddy. It's that turning away that has allowed this to go on."

On Thursday, a Twitter user asked Questlove why he declined to talk about Kelly for the docu-series.

"I always thought Kels was trash," the musician replied in a tweet that have since been deleted. "My reason for declining the R.Kelly docu that I support 10000000 percent is I didn't wanna be in the 'good times' portion of the doc, like stanning for his 'genius.' I was asked to talk about his genius. I do not nor have I EVER stanned for him...That quote makes it look like I'm protecting him. I'm thinking 'damn I don't wanna be the one guy I always am in documentaries fawning over someone I detest. So make ZERO mistake on my positioning.'"

Hampton later responded to Questlove on Twitter, and also deleted her own tweets.

"I'm sorry that this quote has caused you grief," she wrote. "You didn't want to talk about him, no one did. But I think that not talking abt him has been a kind of pass, which is what I said. Didn't mean for you to stand out in that quote...I didn't ask you about his 'Genius.' I've never thought he was a genius. I asked you to come on camera and say the same thing you said on Twitter. I told you I need Black male allies."