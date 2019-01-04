by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 5:45 AM
Sandra Oh is understandably "terrified" to co-host the 2019 Golden Globes.
In fact, she told E! News' Zuri Hall yesterday, "I have so many stomach problems right now!"
Oh's co-host Andy Samberg, meanwhile, joked he's "so chill" in the days leading up to the big show. "Like, we've got it. It's all under control. We just have to write the whole show, rehearse it, get all our clothes for it and then also do it," he deadpanned. "But other than that, it's done!"
In reality, Samberg admitted he was simply acting calm to ease Oh's nerves.
"I think that's exactly what's happening," she said. "Oh I think that's exactly what is happening."
Samberg has plenty of hosting experience, but he's not giving Oh any pointers. "There's no advice that Sandra needs from me. She knows exactly what she's doing. She's a G.D. pro," he said. "I'm mostly excited to be onstage and get to go watch her kill it. It's going to be super fun."
Asked what viewers can expect from the award show, Oh admitted she didn't yet know.
"We're still in the process of creating it. I cannot tell you how terrifying and how exciting it is," she told E! News. "So, for me, I'm an actor stepping into a room of 15 writers. Everyone is so smart and so talented! You can see all these ideas and jokes and all these bits coming up from them and just the excitement of that creativity, it's been fantastic to be around! We just want to take energy and bring it onstage, and make it a great place for people to have a good time."
To find out what the co-hosts plan to wear, watch the exclusive video interview now.
Be sure to watch E! on Sunday, Jan. 6 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT or our Countdown and Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage! Then don't miss the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head back to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?